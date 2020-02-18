Zamfara Assembly to probe Yari over alleged N2bn contract scam

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Tuesday set up an ad hoc committee to probe the alleged N2billion contract scam filed against the immediate past governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari.

The government claimed it has discovered a massive fraud in the award of contract for the construction of a new Government House in Gusau, the state capital, by Yari’s administration.

A statement issued by the House Public Relations Officer, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura said the inauguration of the probe panel followed a motion on public importance raised before the House Leader, Faruk Musa Dosara.

The lawmaker drew his colleagues’ attention to records showing that Yari’s administration awarded contract for the construction of a new Government House at the cost of N2 billion with nothing on the ground to show for the huge capital outlay.

READ ALSO: Key suspect in alleged N2.5bn Digital Switchover fraud dies

The Speaker of the House, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya ordered that a seven- member panel be constituted to investigate the matter and report back to the House in one month.

Join the conversation

Opinions