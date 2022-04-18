Zamfara bandit leader threatens to kill 300 people over death of wife, 2 others, demands N30m compensation

A notorious bandit leader in Zamfara State known as Nasanda, has threatened to kill 300 people if the state government fails to pay him N30 million as compensation within two weeks for the killing of his wife, uncle and aunt by vigilante officials in the state.

Nasanda, in a recorded audio message trending on social media on Sunday, gave the state government a 14-day ultimatum to pay him the money or he would unleash mayhem which would consume 300 people, a hundred each for his murdered relatives.

In the audio message, Nasanda described the murder of his wife and relatives as deliberate, and hinted that the vigilante men knew that they were related to him and decided to kill them to spite him.

He also said he was only being realistic and not greedy in asking for the N30 million compensation as many of his people told him to demand for N50 million per person.

Speaking in Hausa language in the audio, Nasanda said:

“I am not giving months, but 14 days, for my demands to be met. And we will not attack until when people are on their farms. If our Fulani people are not allowed to live in peace, we will also not allow others to live in peace.

“If the government can’t pay the money, I will do what I am used to. That is I will take the life of 300 people to avenge the death of my bride and two of her relations. Yes, the lives of 300 will be in danger.”

As at Monday morning, neither the Zamfara State government nor the state police Command had responded to the threat by Nasanda.

Calls and text messages to the state police spokesman, Mohammed Shehu were not responded to before going to press

The Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Public Enlightenment, Media, and Communications, Zailani Bappa, could also not be reached as his phone lines were switched off.

