Zamfara bandits killed 2,619, collected N970 million ransom in eight years – Gov Matawalle | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Zamfara bandits killed 2,619, collected N970 million ransom in eight years – Gov Matawalle
The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said on Friday bandits killed 2,619 people and abducted 1,190 others in eight years in the state.
The governor, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, said the criminals also collected N970 million ransom from victims’ families between 2011 and 2019.
He also explained why his administration is negotiating with bandits in the state.
The option, according to him, was the only solution to the security challenges in the North-West.
The governor said there were 30,000 bandits and 100 camps in Zamfara and five other neighbouring states in the Northern part of the country.
The states are – Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger and Katsina.
The statement read: “Before the coming of the present administration of His Excellency, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle Maradun on May 29th 2019 as the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Zamfara people were in a devastating state of dilemma and fear of the unknown due to rural banditry. Rampant killings, maiming, kidnapping, raping, vandalism and attacks became the order of the day.
“From available records, over 2,619 people were killed between 2011 and 2019. This is in addition to the 1,190 people kidnapped by the bandits. The records also show that the N970 million was paid as ransom. While 14,378 animals were rustled within the period and over 100,000 people were displaced from their ancestral homes.
READ ALSO: Zamfara governor gives bandits two-month ultimatum to drop weapons
“People were traumatized. Farmers were prevented from going to their farms to cultivate the usual food and cash crops for their daily needs. There was general food insecurity in the state in particular and the region in general. The economy of the state was devastated by the crisis.
“This is in addition to the proliferation of both light and heavy weapons, with a high influx of bandits from the neighbouring countries, with no solution in sight. The crisis defied all forms of solution.
“This is in addition to a large number of bandits camps across the state and beyond. At least there are almost one hundred (100) different bandit camps in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger and Katsina, with no fewer than 300 bandits in each of these camps having sophisticated weapons with them.
“There are shortage of manpower in the security sector and a very poor intelligence network. Yet, the governor must ensure the protection of the lives and property of the people.
“Now tell me, which is the best option for the governor? To fold his arms to watch his people being killed or to go for dialogue and continue to use the repentant bandits to convince the recalcitrant bandits to save the lives of the governed?”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
Latest Tech News
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...