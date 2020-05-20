Zamfara demands NCDC’s apology over false claim on COVID-19 cases

The government of Zamfara State has asked the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to tender an apology to the state over an alleged false claim on its COVID-19 record.

The NCDC in its update on Monday, May 18, on state by state report on COVID-19, had claimed that Zamfara State recorded 10 cases of the virus.

But the state government refuted the claim and said it had only two cases, wondering how NCDC came up with additional eight cases attributed to the state on Monday.

The State Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma, who spoke to NAN on the matter said the state had demanded that the NCDC rectified the error and also tender an apology.

“We were shocked and bewildered by this latest figure from the NCDC which said 10 new cases were confirmed when we know it was only two.

“Our records have shown that when results from the center returned, we had a total of 76 cases made up of 45 discharged persons, 26 in isolation and five dead, so we didn’t know where NCDC got the additional eight.

“We approached the center which could not give a convincing explanation, and so we demanded a written apology which they promised to send as well as withdraw the media publicity that we had 10 new cases,” Kanoma said

