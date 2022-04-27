Zamfara dethrones two Emirs, one district head for allegedly aiding banditry

The Zamfara State government has dethroned two traditional rulers and one district head for allegedly aiding banditry in the state.

The affected monarchs are the Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his Dansadau Emirates counterpart, Alhaji Hussaini Umar and the district head of Birinin Tsaba, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Mogaji Dosara, confirmed the development to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting chaired by the Deputy Governor, Nasiha Gusau, at the Council chambers of the Government House in Gusau.



He said: “The council upheld the recommendation of a six-man white paper committee set up by the government to review the report of two separate committees earlier set up to investigate the involvement of the three traditional rulers in the activities of banditry in the state.

“The three impeached royal fathers were earlier suspended by the state government following wide allegations of serious involvement in the act of banditry in the state.

“The findings of the committees also revealed abuse of land act in their domain and the government ordered the reversal to status quo involving the lands illegally allocated.”

