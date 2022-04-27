News
Zamfara dethrones two Emirs, one district head for allegedly aiding banditry
The Zamfara State government has dethroned two traditional rulers and one district head for allegedly aiding banditry in the state.
The affected monarchs are the Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his Dansadau Emirates counterpart, Alhaji Hussaini Umar and the district head of Birinin Tsaba, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Mogaji Dosara, confirmed the development to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting chaired by the Deputy Governor, Nasiha Gusau, at the Council chambers of the Government House in Gusau.
READ ALSO: Zamfara bandit leader threatens to kill 300 people over death of wife, 2 others, demands N30m compensation
He said: “The council upheld the recommendation of a six-man white paper committee set up by the government to review the report of two separate committees earlier set up to investigate the involvement of the three traditional rulers in the activities of banditry in the state.
“The three impeached royal fathers were earlier suspended by the state government following wide allegations of serious involvement in the act of banditry in the state.
“The findings of the committees also revealed abuse of land act in their domain and the government ordered the reversal to status quo involving the lands illegally allocated.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...