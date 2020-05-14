Zamfara discharges 18 COVID-19 patients

The Zamfara State government has announced the discharge of 18 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation centre in Damba, Gusau.

The Publicity Secretary of the state’s Sub Committee on COVID-19 Taskforce, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, who disclosed this in a statement in Gusau Thursday, said the Speaker of the state House of Assembly confirmed the discharge of the patients after receiving the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) certification on the cases in Gusau.

He added that the patients were discharged from the isolation centre and reunited with their families at the early hours of Thursday.

READ ALSO: Lawan, Gbajabiamila meet Finance Minster over 2020 budget amendment

“With this development, the number of COVID-19 patients had dropped from 73 to 55 in the state while the state had recorded only five deaths,” he stated.

Magarya, however, warned members of the public against stigmatization or discrimination of the discharged patients.

Join the conversation

Opinions