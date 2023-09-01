Zamfara doctors suspend planned strike

Medical doctors in Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, in Zamfara have suspended their planned strike.

The doctors had planned to embark on an indefinite strike from September 4 to protest the non-payment of their salaries and allowances by the state government.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Zamfara confirmed the suspension of the strike in a statement signed on Friday by its chairman in the state, Dr. Sanusi Bello and Secretary, Dr. Murtala Shinkafi.

The doctors said the disagreement has been resolved amicably by the state government to their satisfaction.

The statement read: “This is to notify the general public that the industrial strike planned by doctors of ASYBSH has been suspended.

READ ALSO: Zamfara doctors threaten strike over four-month salary arrears

“All the outstanding salaries of the affected doctors have been settled.”

They added that preparations had reached advanced stage for the settlement of the outstanding allowances of visiting consultants and professors as well as the issue of third party deductions.

The doctors commended Governor Dauda Lawal, Secretary to the State Government, Malam Abubakar Nakwada, Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the media for their interventions in the dispute.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now