News
Zamfara doctors suspend planned strike
Medical doctors in Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, in Zamfara have suspended their planned strike.
The doctors had planned to embark on an indefinite strike from September 4 to protest the non-payment of their salaries and allowances by the state government.
The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Zamfara confirmed the suspension of the strike in a statement signed on Friday by its chairman in the state, Dr. Sanusi Bello and Secretary, Dr. Murtala Shinkafi.
The doctors said the disagreement has been resolved amicably by the state government to their satisfaction.
The statement read: “This is to notify the general public that the industrial strike planned by doctors of ASYBSH has been suspended.
“All the outstanding salaries of the affected doctors have been settled.”
They added that preparations had reached advanced stage for the settlement of the outstanding allowances of visiting consultants and professors as well as the issue of third party deductions.
The doctors commended Governor Dauda Lawal, Secretary to the State Government, Malam Abubakar Nakwada, Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the media for their interventions in the dispute.
