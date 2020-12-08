Zamfara doctors to begin strike Thursday

Zamfara State doctors have revealed that they would embark in a one-week warning strike from Thursday.

The State Chairman of the chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Mannir Bature briefed journalists in Gusau on Monday.

The association said all Zamfara State doctors, including state, federal and private would be involved.

He said Zamfara State doctors resorted to the industrial action due to the unresolved lingering issues with the state government.

“We can recall that the National Association of Government General, Medical and Dental Practitioners, an affiliate of NMA, comprising doctors working with the Zamfara State Government, embarked on an indefinite strike that began on November 30.

“This was as a result of breakdown in negotiations with representatives of the government on restoration of call-duty allowances for doctors working with the state government.

“The NMA in Zamfara State noted with great concern the continued decline in human resources for health in the state as a result of poor remuneration for health workers, despite attempts by the state to employ more health workers.

“We wish to inform the government that as long as the salaries of health workers remain poor, the retention of health workers will continue to be a challenge,” Bature said.

He said the state doctors had resolved that its members should withdraw their services for one week.

“By this resolution, therefore, doctors working with federal, state and private health facilities will withdraw all forms of services for one week.

“We wish to regrettably inform the people that this action became necessary, having exhausted available platforms to ensure that the state government does the right thing by correcting the shortfall in the salaries of doctors,” Bature said.

