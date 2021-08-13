Zamfara ex-councillor’s wife, son regain freedom

Hassana Saudaki, the abducted wife of a former Zamfara State councillor, Babangida Haruna, has regained her freedom.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted the woman and her eight-month-old son at their residence in the Government Residential Quarters, Gusau, on Wednesday.

Haruna, a former councillor of Tudun-Wada Gusau ward, confirmed the development to journalists on Friday.

He said: “Thanks be to Allah. Allah (SWT) has given me my wife and son. Thanks be to Allah, thanks be to Allah, thanks be to Allah.”

