Metro
Zamfara ex-councillor’s wife, son regain freedom
Hassana Saudaki, the abducted wife of a former Zamfara State councillor, Babangida Haruna, has regained her freedom.
Gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted the woman and her eight-month-old son at their residence in the Government Residential Quarters, Gusau, on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Father, step-mother, other family members of Zamfara speaker kidnapped
Haruna, a former councillor of Tudun-Wada Gusau ward, confirmed the development to journalists on Friday.
He said: “Thanks be to Allah. Allah (SWT) has given me my wife and son. Thanks be to Allah, thanks be to Allah, thanks be to Allah.”
