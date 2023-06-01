Politics
Zamfara Gov, Dare, accuses Matwalle of stealing vehicles, TV sets from govt house
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal Dare, has accused immediate past Governor, Bello Matawalle, of stealing 17 government vehicles as well as looting property including Television sets and cookers from the government house in his last days in office.
Dare who made the allegations during a phone in programme on the state owned Vision FM in Gusau on Thursday, said his predecessor also left behind an empty treasury and huge debt burden for the incoming government.
“Former Governor Bello Matawalle had gone away with 17 vehicles from his office and those in the deputy governor’s office claiming that the vehicles are his personal belongings. In fact, not even office equipment were spared,” Dare said while vowing to make sure the items are recovered.
“The atrocities are beyond comprehension, I’ve never seen crass irresponsibility like this one. But, with good planning, I’m assuring the citizens of the state that we will do our best to correct the anomalies,” the Governor said.
