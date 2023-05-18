Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, comes under EFCC radar over alleged N70bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, is currently under investigation over an alleged N70 billion fraud.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the agency who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, said the recent comments credited to Matawalle that the EFCC should not just limit its focus on outgoing governors alone but also beam its search light on other public officials was just playing to the gallery.

In a statement on Wednesday, Matawalle had accused Bawa and the anti-corruption agency of selective investigation by concentrating on outgoing governors alone, and dared the Commission to also go after members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

But in a statement issued on his behalf by the Director of Public Affairs of EFCC, Osita Nwajah, Bawa, explained that the agency was not supposed to “dignify Matawalle with a response but it did in order to set the record straight.”

“It is intriguing that Matawalle would want to take on the role of a supervisor, who tells the EFCC whom to investigate. Is this a case of a “’thief’’ saying he must not be touched until other ‘’thieves’’ are caught?”

“Unfortunately, it is not within Matawalle’s remit to dictate to the EFCC whom to arrest, when and where. Suspects in the custody of the Commission cut across all sectors and social class.

“The qualification to get a space in the Commission’s detention facility, is to commit a crime. It does not matter whether you are a priest , Imam, governor or minister.

“Currently, a former Minister of Power is in the custody of the EFCC over a N22billion corruption allegation. That conveniently did not attract Matawalle’s attention,” the statement reads.

