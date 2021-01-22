Zamfara gov, Matawalle, denies giving support to bandits

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has denied rumours making the rounds that he donated some new Hilux vehicles to repentant Boko Haram bandits in the state.

Governor Matawalle denied the allegations on Thursday during an interaction with traditional rulers, religious leaders and security chiefs at the Government House in Gusau, the capital.

The governor who was furious at the allegations levelled against him also denied providing logistics to neither operating bandits nor the repentant ones domiciled in Zamfara State.

During the interactive session, Governor Matawalle also asked the 1 Brigade Commander of the Nigerian Army, Gusau, to mention if he ever made such donations.

“I am in receipt of report that l bought Hilux vans to repentant bandits which l never did. Brig. Gen. Bello, have l ever given any vehicle to even repentant bandits in the state as reported recently?” he quipped.

In his response, Gen, Bello said that soldiers in the state, including himself, were surprised when they saw the report.

“Matawalle never did that apart from the 200 operational vehicles given to the security agencies by the state government in 2020,” Gen, Bello said.

