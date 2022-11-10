Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, invites EFCC to probe reports of money laundering against him

Zamfara State Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has offered to let the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigate the house where it claims to have discovered large sums of cash stowed away for laundering through the payment of wages in cash.

According to a press release issued on Thursday by the state’s commissioner of information, Hon. Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, the offer became necessary due to disruption and Zamfara State’s opponents working together to undermine the governor’s hard-earned reputation and advancement.

“To demonstrate the commitment of the state government in this direction, the Governor has already directed his attorneys to officially communicate to the agency this offer and list of demands in this direction, including retracting the fake news by the Sahara Reporters against his person.

“The government will not take it lightly with anyone who tries to add salt to security injury inflicted on the good people of Zamfara through tarnishing the image of the Governor to be distracted from the efforts and successes being recorded in the fight against banditry in the state.

“The Governor has since the assumption in office about four years ago as the Executive Governor of the state, has been administering the state in the most responsible ways and manner, credibility, in spite of the enormous security challenges and meagre resources at the disposal of the government and cannot be allowed to turn subject of relegation and ridiculing in the eye of the public,” the statement said.

The EFCC previously stated that it was looking into allegations of money laundering against Governor Matawalle.

According to the EFCC, the decision to look into the governor was made as a result of information it received that suggested the governor may have been “using state monies to acquire various properties in Abuja valued at billions of naira.”

One of the properties the governor is alleged to have purchased is located at Plot 729, Cadastral Zone C16, Idu Industrial Estate in Abuja, according to the commission’s initial inquiry.

These were stated by the EFCC in a counter-affidavit that it submitted in response to a lawsuit for the enforcement of fundamental rights brought by a company Fezel Nigeria Limited against it.

