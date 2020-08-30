Zamfara gov, Matawalle, proposes death sentence for reckless driving

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has revealed that plans are underway to introduce serious punitive measures in the form of death sentence on reckless drivers in the state.

This was revealed on Saturday in a press statement signed and issued to newsmen in Gusau, the state capital by the governor’s Director-General, Media and Public Enlightenment Affairs, Mr. Yusuf Idris Gusau.

Governor Matawalle who paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello over the death of 15 persons from the emirate said that such reckless drivers will be compelled by law to pay compensation on every life lost.

He also announced a donation to the families of the fifteen persons who lost their lives as a result of reckless driving by a truck driver who ran into them last Wednesday along Gusau/Zaria.

The state governor announced a donation of N2 million to families of each of the deceased who had a wife and N1.5 million to families of those unmarried among the deceased.

“In my magnanimity, I likewise declared that I will put the next of kin of each of the victims on a monthly allowance of N50,000 each.

“Fifteen next of kin will remain on the state’s payroll till the end of his tenure as governor of the state.

“Aside the proposed death sentence for reckless driving, my administration will introduce a speed limit gauge on highways as well as weight measurement on trucks and drug tests on drivers in order to guard against rough and reckless driving which usually ends up in fatalities,” Governor Matawalle said.

