Zamfara gov, Matawalle, suspends road traffic agency, wants it restructured

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has approved the immediate suspension of the activities of the Joint Task Force on Zamfara State Road Traffic Agency (ZAROTA), headed by Col. Rabiu Garba Yandoto (rtd).

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the State Government, Yusuf Gusau, the development followed last week’s protest by the Tricycle Riders Association in the state while the governor was away in Abuja for an official assignment.

According to Yusuf, the governor also ordered a full-scale investigation into the circumstances that led to the protest to advise the government on how best to restructure the agency for the overall interest of the people of the state.

The statement read, “The governor has also approved the suspension of all the activities of the agency pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The joint task force is hereby directed to hand over all government properties in its possession to the office of the Secretary to the State Government with immediate effect.”

