Zamfara governor gives bandits two-month ultimatum to drop weapons | Ripples Nigeria

 Zamfara governor gives bandits two-month ultimatum to drop weapons
Zamfara governor gives bandits two-month ultimatum to drop weapons

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Tuesday gave bandits in the state a two-month ultimatum to either repent and surrender their weapons to the state government or face serious action from security agents.

The Federal Government had last week declared a no-fly zone and banned mining activities in Zamfara in a bid to check the activities in the state.

The government took the measures following the abduction of over 300 students from a college in the state by bandits.

No fly-zone will not stop banditry in Zamfara —Gov Matawalle

Matawalle, who addressed journalists at the Government House in Gusau, said the state government would go after any bandit that refused to surrender his weapons at the end of the ultimatum.

The governor added that the federal government would soon deploy additional 6,000 soldiers to help the state government to fight the bandits.

He said: “I have given the bandits up to two months to surrender their weapons and repent. Any bandit that refused to accept the peace process would be fought by the government.”

Opinions

