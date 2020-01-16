Latest Politics

Zamfara governor Matawalle reveals plans for unrepentant bandits

January 16, 2020
Bello-Matawalle
The Zamfara State Government led by Governor Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle has vowed to deal with unrepentant bandits who refused to embrace peace with a view to ensuring sustainable peace and progress in the state.

Matawalle gave the warning in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Bello Maru, at the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Gusau on Wednesday.

The governor who thanked the gallant soldiers and officers as well as other relevant security agencies for performing well in confronting all security threats also added that bandits who refuse to accept the peace deal and their sponsors would surely face the full wrath of the law.

He said; “As for the repentant bandits who believed in the government’s peace and reconciliation initiatives, the state government would reciprocate their sacrifice in the provision of social amenities such as formal and non-formal education, Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, earth dams, and boreholes.

“This event is a source of inspiration to all of us and is meant to remember our fallen heroes who fought gallantly and sacrificed their lives to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our dear state,” the governor added.

