Zamfara govt approves payment of N30,000 minimum wage from November

Civil servants in Zamfara State will start receiving the N30,000 minimum wage stipulated by the Federal Government after the state government approved its implementation to begin from November.

The approval was contained in a statement by the State Deputy Governor, Sen. Hassan Nasiha,

issued on Wednesday in Gusau, by the Director-General of Press Affairs in the office of the Deputy Governor, Babangida Umar.

Nasiha said he had since received the agreement and copies of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the government and trade unions in the state where the agreement was reached.

Read also:‘Bandit leader, Bello Turji, has embraced peace,’ Zamfara govt claims

The Deputy Governor expressed satisfaction with the maturity and understanding demonstrated by the labour unions during the negotiation and engagement with government officials.

”Their understanding led to the amicable resolutions to implement the N30,000 minimum wage in November.

”The current economic situation and the lingering security challenges are among factors government considered before agreeing to implement the new wage,” Nasiha said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now