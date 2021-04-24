Zamfara govt bans sale of petroleum products over banditry | Ripples Nigeria

Zamfara State government has banned the sale of petroleum products in areas that recorded upsurge in bandit activities in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Gusau.

Dosara said the measure was aimed at tackling the recent upsurge in the activities of recalcitrant bandits in the state.”

The affected areas are – Wanke, Magami, Dansadau, Dangulbi, Dankurmi, Bindin, Munhaye, Kizarah, Kunchin Kalgo, and surroundings.

The commissioner said the takes immediate effect and would be on till further notice.

He directed all black market operators to stop the sale of petroleum products in the affected areas.

Dosara said: “All filling stations within the affected areas are hereby warned to desist from selling petroleum products to those with Jerry cans or any other container.

“Only moving vehicles are allowed to take petroleum products from the filling stations, henceforth.

“NUPENG and other associations on petroleum products are directed to advise their members to shun any act capable of sabotaging this government order.”

The commissioner said that the government had directed security agencies to ensure full compliance and arrest anybody violating the directive.

