Zamfara govt bans weekly markets, sale of petrol in jerrycans over insecurity

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Saturday ordered the immediate closure of all weekly markets in the state.

The move aimed at checking the growing insecurity in the state.

The governor gave the directive when he received at the Government House, the 18 rescued students of the state’s College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura.

He also banned the sale of petrol in jerrycans, saying it was part of the measures by the state government to halt fuel supply to the bandits.

Matawalle said: “Filling stations in the state should also sell only N10,000 fuel to each vehicle and should be vigilant of vehicles or motorcycles coming for repeat purchases immediately.

READ ALSO: Dialogue is only solution to spiralling insecurity across Nigeria —Matawalle

“No commercial motorcycle riders are allowed to carry three persons at a time.

“We also reduced the operations of commercial motorcycle and tricycles to a period of 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the state capital, while outside the state capital it will be from 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

“But workers on essential services including health personnel, security agents, and journalist are allowed to ride motorcycles or tricycles beyond the stated time.“

The governor also banned the transportation of cows and firewood throughout the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions