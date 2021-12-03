Zamfara govt bars its officials from speaking to media

The Zamfara State government has placed a ban on officials from the state Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from speaking to the media or disseminating information regarding policies and programs of the government.

The gag order was given on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, while addressing members of the Correspondents Chapel in Gusau, the state capital.

According to Dosara, the state government decided to settle for a centralized information management to curtail the spread of fake news and misinformation to the people

“This is in view of the security situation in the state and the mismanagement of information where everybody takes his own opinion and chips in on behalf of government,” the Commissioner said.

”This further aggravates the issues of security challenges in the state, and the executive council, in one of its resolutions during its last meeting decided to centralise information.

“Council took the decision so as to have control and to avert the series of misinformation which is leading to further aggravate the insecurity in the state.

Read also: Police rescues three kidnapped victims in Zamfara

“Henceforth, it’s only the Ministry of Information or the Commissioner for Information that is allowed to speak on behalf of the government, while the Special Adviser on Media to the governor, is the only person allowed to speak on behalf of the governor.

“This two people are the custodians of information of the government of Zamfara state as far as the present predicament is concern.

“We also appeal to journalists to take it as a working tool that is making it easier for you to have access to information you are looking for to write your reports.

“Any body that speaks to you on behalf of government, if it is not the Commissioner for Information or the SA to the Governor on Media, that information is invalid as far as Zamfara state government is concerned,” Dosara emphasized.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now