Zamfara govt clears air on mining activities, ownership of goldfields

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Dr. Nuruddeen Isa, said on Wednesday the state government was not directly involved in mining activities or own goldfields in the state.

The commissioner, who disclosed this to journalists in Gusau, said mineral resources belonged to the Federal Government and urged those interested in mining activities to obtain a license from Abuja.

He declared that the state government was not directly involved in mining activities as reported by the media.

The commissioner said the state government only buys gold from illegal miners in order to prevent the smuggling of the precious metal out of the country or sold out to bandits.

Isa said: “The state government doesn’t own any portion of the goldfields throughout the state and is not involved in mining activities.

“The state government only buys the gold so that it doesn’t fall into wrong hands who in return sell it outside the country and purchase weapons for bandits.”

