Zamfara govt confirms four deaths, 177 cases in disease outbreak

The Zamfara State government has confirmed four fatalities and 177 cases following an outbreak of a disease in the state.

The Zamfara Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aisha Anka, in a statement issued in Gusau on Friday by the Information Officer of the ministry, Malam Bello Ibrahim, said the disease is characterized by abdominal distension, accumulation of fluid in the abdomen, enlarged liver, enlarged spleen, fever and general body weakness.

He said: “The illness is found in Maradun, Shinkafi, and Gusau local government areas of the state.

“Children are mostly affected and the cases are associated with water consumption.



READ ALSO: Sokoto residents suffer pollution, risk disease outbreak, as PHCs burn, bury wastes

“So far, four deaths have been recorded and 177 cases were detected.

“The incident has been reported to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), partners, and all other relevant stakeholders.

“The Ministry of Health is currently in the emergency response phase to identify the illnesses and causes.

“Various biological human and animal samples, soil samples, water samples, agricultural and foodstuff samples have been taken to Lagos and Abuja laboratories for analysis.

“The ministry will continue to update the general public and all relevant stakeholders and partners on any update about the outbreak.”

