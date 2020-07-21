Latest Politics

Zamfara govt confirms new case of covid-19 infection after 51 days

July 21, 2020
Bello-Matawalle
By Ripples Nigeria

The Zamfara State government has confirmed that it has recorded one fresh case of the COVID-19 in the state after 51-days of no record of the virus.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by the State Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad Kanoma while he was addressing newsmen at the state Ministry of Health in Gusau, the state capital.

According to Alhaji Kanoma, an indigene of the state whose name was withheld tested positive for the deadly virus after returning from a trip to Malaysia where he went to further his education.

“He returned from Malaysia where he went to further his education and was not allowed to enter freely until he was tested positive in the process,” he lamented.

Alhaji Kanoma said that the victim is fast responding to treatment, adding that apart from that, no other case of coronavirus has been recorded in the state, pointing out that the three isolation centers in the state are empty.

The came two months after the government of Zamfara declared the state was Covid-19 free after the discharge of the last five patients in the state.

