Zamfara govt declares five work-free days for voter registration

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has declared five days as work-free next week to enable civil servants in the state to take part in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The voter registration is expected to end on June 30.

But civil society groups and other concerned Nigerians had asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the exercise.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, who disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Gusau, said the governor had set aside June 20 to June 24 as work-free day for public sector workers to take part in the exercise.

He said: “By this announcement, all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, other public office holders, party officials, and traditional rulers are hereby directed to monitor and supervise the ongoing Voter Registration exercise”.

“This is to ensure that all eligible voters within their wards and local governments register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards to enable them exercise their fundamental rights and civic responsibilities.”

