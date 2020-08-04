Zamfara govt directs schools to resume August 9

The Zamfara State government on Tuesday directed secondary schools in the state to reopen from August 9, to enable students in exit classes to sit for the Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Gusau, the state capital.

Abdullahi said the state government was complying with the Federal Government’s directives on the reopening of schools for students in the exit classes at junior and senior level.

He said: “Based on this, Governor Bello Matawalle has directed the Ministry of Education to immediately commence the process of reopening schools for exit classes as directed by the federal government.

“As you can see, we have just concluded deliberations at management level. We have taken all issues under consideration, we have analysed all the problems and opportunities. We have resolved that.

“All the boarding schools will be reopened on August 9, while the day schools will be reopened on August 10.

“The decision is to allow both public and private schools to make proper arrangements and prepare for the examinations in line with the COVID-19 protocols.”

Abdullahi said the state government would fumigate all its 193 schools and examination centers across the state.

“We enjoin parents and guardians to ensure the prompt resumption of their wards to school and also take certain responsibilities of equipping their children with certain palliative as well as adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

“The state would provide hand sanitizers, washing detergents and thermometers among others at the examinations centers and schools.

“We are going to deploy health workers to all schools and examinations centers,” he added.

