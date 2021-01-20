Zamfara govt dismisses report on alleged support for bandits

The Zamfara State government on Tuesday dismissed reports of its alleged support for bandits in the state.

An online media platform had on Tuesday accused the government of supporting bandits.

The platform claimed the government provided three Hilux trucks to repentant bandits who turned around to use the vehicles to perpetrate crimes in the state.

However, the state’s Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, in a statement in Gusau, dismissed the report as unfounded.

He said: “This is certainly untrue, a fabrication of the writer and an unfounded statement meant to smear the effort of Governor Bello Matawalle and his administration in handling security issues in the state.

“You know it will look foolish to any right-thinking mind to say that the government that recently purchased and donated 200 Hilux vans to ease the operations of security agencies in the state will also give vehicles to bandits under whatever guise of arrangement.”

