Zamfara govt dismisses report on release of abducted Jangebe students | Ripples Nigeria

The Zamfara State government on Sunday dismissed reports that the abducted students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, have been released by their captors.

Reports had said on Sunday morning that the 373 students who were abducted from their hostel by armed bandits last Friday had regained their freedom.

However, the Press Secretary in the Governor’s Office, Jamilu Iliyasu Birnin Magaji, in a chat with journalists told Nigerians to disregard the reports.

He said the state government would immediately inform the world as soon as the students are released by the criminals.

He said: “Some online media outlets have claimed the release of the female students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, from unsubstantiated sources and the flimsy imagination of the Punch newspaper Zamfara State reporter who initiated the rumour.”

“Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle (MON) and his aides have since Friday when the girls were abducted by gunmen not rested but been working round the clock making frantic efforts that will lead to the safe release of the victims and are not happy that someone who does not know the details of the situation will try to further hurt the victims’ parents, government, and the security by ridiculing the effort with falsehood.”

