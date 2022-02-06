Zamfara govt distances Matawalle from impeachment plot against deputy

The Zamfara State government on Sunday dismissed reports that Governor Bello Matawalle was behind the move to impeach the state’s Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, by the state House of Assembly

The lawmakers had last week initiated a fresh move to impeach the deputy governor after last year’s failed attempt.

The Special Adviser on Media and Public Enlightenment to the Governor, Zailani Bappa, who made the clarification in a statement, cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against spreading falsehood.

The PDP had on Saturday counselled the Assembly to drop the impeachment plot.

Bappa said: “The PDP statement contained allegations against Governor Matawalle, ranging from masterminding the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, to the threat on the life of the State’s PDP Deputy Chairman, Kabiru Jabaka.

“The Governor has no intention to join issues with the PDP on these baseless allegations. It is pertinent enough to draw the attention of the PDP to understand the workings and dynamics of our democracy. The Governor is in no way responsible for the actions of the legislature in any state.

“The PDP members are power drunk, so they do not believe in the working of our democracy in Nigeria. The PDP must be informed that the Constitution of Nigeria does not empower Governors to impeach their deputies.

“The PDP members claim to be democrats but should be made to understand the democratic rules, that the executive Governor does not interfere into the legislative process or impeachment of any elected official in the state.

“It is, therefore, imperative here to draw the attention of all security operatives in the country to take serious concern on this unveiled threat to the peace in Zamfara State by the PDP.”

