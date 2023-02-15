Zamfara govt expels NGOs for allegedly ‘fueling’ insecurity

Zamfara government on Tuesday announced the immediate expulsion of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in the state for allegedly fueling insecurity.

The expulsion notice was contained in a statement signed by the state commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, DIG rtd Ibrahim Mamman Tsafe.

The state government said the development followed an observation of activities of the organizations which contravene the existing laws of government, adding that most of the organizations were not registered.

The statement read: “Majority of these illegal NGOs have not registered with the state in line with the laid down rules and regulations of government.

“Some of them have also been found to be engaging in activities fueling insecurity in the state and its neighbourhood. Henceforth, the government orders all NGOs in the state to pack their belongings and leave the state immediately.

“Ministries and Departments of government have been ordered to stop any further relationships with any NGO, as punitive measures will be taken against any MDAs found having any relationships with such NGOs.

“Security agencies in the state are by this announcement directed to be vigilante to the NGOs. But Security agencies are hereby directed to investigate and prosecute any NGO operating in the state without due clearance from designated authorities. Results of such prosecutions to be forwarded to this Ministry for records please.”

