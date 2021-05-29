Zamfara govt laments over continued insecurity despite efforts | Ripples Nigeria

The unending war against terrorism and insurgency across the country has been caused by some forces that are bent on frustrating the efforts of government, according to the Zamfara State Government on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement issued by Zailani Bappa, the Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications to Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

Matawalle said “the recent escalation in attacks by bandits in some parts of the State is a serious source of concern.

“It appears, or even certain, that some forces are bent on frustrating the efforts of this administration to address the security challenge.

”It is inconceivable that these attacks have been conducted despite the effective deployment of troops across all the blackspots in the state.”

The governor further requested the deployment of additional forces in a bid to combat the threats of terrorism and banditry.

READ ALSO: Sen Ahmed echoes Gov Matawalle, alleges northerners being victimised in south

The government in the statement noted that no meaningful development could be achieved if decisive and workable steps are not taken to address the security issue.

“Since its inception precisely two years ago, it has carefully examined the situation and evaluated the available options.

”It consequently decided on the best way to address the lingering crisis that was increasingly assuming intercommunal and ethnic dimensions through dialogue and reconciliation with the feuding parties.

“This is in consideration of the fact that no meaningful development could be achieved if decisive and workable steps are not taken to address the problem at hand.”

The government added, “in addition to the dialogue and reconciliation programme, the administration of Governor Bello Matawalle provided all the needed support required by our security agencies to enable them to carry out their statutory responsibility more effectively.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions