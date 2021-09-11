Zamfara govt no longer interested in amnesty for bandits – Matawalle

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said on Saturday the state government would no longer grant amnesty or hold dialogue with bandits in the state.

The governor, who addressed a congregation in the state, said the government is no longer interested in dialogue with bandits as they had rejected the olive branch earlier extended to them.

He charged the security forces to flush the bandits out of the state.

The governor also warned politicians against giving any form of support to bandits in Zamfara.

Matawalle said: “My administration will no longer grant amnesty to bandits as they have failed to embrace the peace initiative earlier extended to them.

“Politicians should fear God and stop buying motorcycles to distribute to people who, in turn, sell to bandits to perpetrate their evil acts.’’

He urged the people of the state to be patient and support new security measures put in place to flush out bandits and their collaborators in the state.

The governor said the military onslaughts on the bandits had forced them to make a fresh overture to government on dialogue.

