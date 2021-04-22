Zamfara govt orders closure of four markets over insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The Zamfara State government on Thursday ordered the closure of four major markets located in troubled spots in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, who disclosed this in a statement, said the government was disturbed by Wednesday’s attacks on some communities in the Magami district of Gusau local government area of the state.

He added that the affected markets are Magami and Wanke Markets in Gusau LGA as well as Dansadau Market and Dauran Market in Maru and Zurmi LGAs respectively.

The commissioner said: “The government noted with dismay, the callous act of terrorism meted to innocent people carrying out their legitimate businesses in the search of food for their respective families.

“The government, therefore, condemned the act of terrorism targeted at law-abiding citizens who have been contributing to the development of the state in particular and the country in general.

“The government disturbed by the senseless killings, maiming, and general destruction of lives and property of the mostly farming communities had already condoled with the families of the victims of the dastardly act.

“The government, therefore, ordered the immediate stock-taking of the damages inflicted on the affected communities to provide the needed support and assistance for the families of the victims.”

