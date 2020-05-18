Zamfara govt receives 45 Almajaris repatriated from Kaduna

Latest Politics

May 18, 2020
Bello-Matawalle
The Zamfara State government Monday received 45 Islamic education pupils (Almajirai) comprising 28 females and 17 males repatriated from Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Development, Zainab Lawal, received the pupils from Kaduna State government officials on behalf of Zamfara State government at Gusau Hajj Camp.

Lawal said the measure was in line with the state government’s partnership with neighbouring states to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

She said: “You know, Governor Bello Matawalle has established a Committee for Protection, Repatriation and Resettlement of all Almajiris in the state.”

The commissioner, who is also the Chairperson of the Data Collection Sub-committee on Protection, Repatriation and Resettlement Committee, cautioned parents against sending their children for begging under the guise of seeking knowledge.

