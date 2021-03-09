 Zamfara govt. relaxes curfew in Jangede | Ripples Nigeria
Zamfara govt. relaxes curfew in Jangede

The dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the Zamfara State Government on Jangebe Town of Talata Mafara Local Government Area, has been relaxed.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the curfew was imposed when 279 school girls were abducted from the Government Girls’ Secondary School Jangebe last month.

In a statement released by the state commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara on Monday, he disclosed that the curfew was relaxed by the state government following what he described as relative peace that has returned to the once-troubled community.

According to Dosara, the move is to enable the people carry out their normal legitimate businesses.

Read also: Fani-Kayode dares Gov Matawalle to name, shame those behind abductions

He however, said the Jangebe market is to remain closed until the government is satisfied with the security situation there.
The statement read: “people are therefore advised to remain law-abiding, as the government will not condone any acts of breaching the peace and tranquillity is restored in the state by the present administration.

“His Excellency the Executive Governor Hon (Dr) Bello Muhammed Matawalle Maradun has directed all security forces within and around the town to ensure compliance to this order.

“They should deal decisively with anyone found disrupting the peace and security in the area.

“Government appreciates the endurance, support and cooperation of all the law-abiding people of the area in particular and the state in general.”

