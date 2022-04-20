Zamfara govt sends 97 Islamic clerics on Lesser Hajj to pray against banditry

The Zamfara State government has sent 97 Islamic clerics on Lesser Haji to Saudi Arabia to seek God’s intervention on the banditry in the state.

This came exactly two weeks after the government presented 260 Cadillac cars to all traditional rulers in Zamfara in recognition of their roles in the fight against banditry in the state.

The clerics, who left for Saudi Arabia Wednesday, are to “engage in prayer sessions in all strategic place of worship in Makkah and Madina for restoration of peace in Nigeria.

In his address before the clerics left the country, Governor Bello Matawalle urged them to put the state and its people first in their prayers.

READ ALSO: Amid security challenges, Gov Matawalle splashes 17 Cadillacs, 260 cars on Zamfara monarchs

He was represented at the forum by the Deputy Governor, Senator Hassan Nasiha.

Matawalle said: “You should put Zamafara State and the people first in your prayers. When you do this, Allah himself would cause an end to multiple problems of the state and the nation.”

In his sermon at the airport, a prominent cleric in the state, Dr. Atiku Balarabe, charged the pilgrims to constantly remember that they are representative of all the people of Zamfara and to seek God’s intervention in the fight against the bandits and other criminals in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now