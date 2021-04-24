Zamfara govt suspends distribution of relief materials to IDPs, as Saudi king donates items | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Zamfara govt suspends distribution of relief materials to IDPs, as Saudi king donates items
The Zamfara State Government has suspended the distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), staring that it would rather train them in different trades.
The State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Ms Faika Ahmed, revealed this on Friday in Gusau during the distribution of relief materials by the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
The relief materials were donated by King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia through his humanitarian agency, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.
“My ministry decided to come up with this new approach because we observed that many beneficiaries of various relief materials do not use the assistance for the purpose meant, which is to alleviate their sufferings.
Read also: Nigerian govt to build 500 houses for IDPs in Zamfara, Borno, Katsina, Adamawa
“It is sad to note that bags and cartons of the relief materials which are usually customised with the inscription, ‘not for sale,’ are seen in the markets, sometimes even before the end of the distribution exercise.
“We have tried to ensure that all our staff are not involved in any form of diversion of these materials, so that the support gets to the target beneficiaries.
“So please, you should use these in your homes for the benefit of your wives and children,” Ahmed urged the IDPs.
She said the ministry had secured approval from Gov. Bello Matawalle to train the IDPs in trades such as tailoring, knitting, soap and oil making, among others.
She said this will make them self-reliant when they return home.
The commissioner thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for donating the relief materials to victims of armed banditry and other natural disasters in the state..
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
Sports
Abramovich, entire Chelsea board ‘deeply regret’ joining breakaway Super League
Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has expressed his regrets following his decision to sign the club up for the European Super...
Iwobi benched as Leno howler gifts Everton crucial win at Arsenal
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Everton in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates...
Iheanacho on target as Leicester boost UCL hopes with West Brom win
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their 3-0 victory over West Brom in the...
Ibrahimovic signs one-year AC Milan contract extension
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put pen to paper again as he agrees to a one-year contract extension with Serie A club,...
Barcelona break silence on Super League, won’t take ‘rash action’ amid pressure
Spanish giants, Barcelona have finally broken their silence over the heavy criticism that greeted the formation of the breakway European...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...