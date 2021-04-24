Zamfara govt suspends distribution of relief materials to IDPs, as Saudi king donates items | Ripples Nigeria

The Zamfara State Government has suspended the distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), staring that it would rather train them in different trades.

The State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Ms Faika Ahmed, revealed this on Friday in Gusau during the distribution of relief materials by the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The relief materials were donated by King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia through his humanitarian agency, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

“My ministry decided to come up with this new approach because we observed that many beneficiaries of various relief materials do not use the assistance for the purpose meant, which is to alleviate their sufferings.

Read also: Nigerian govt to build 500 houses for IDPs in Zamfara, Borno, Katsina, Adamawa

“It is sad to note that bags and cartons of the relief materials which are usually customised with the inscription, ‘not for sale,’ are seen in the markets, sometimes even before the end of the distribution exercise.

“We have tried to ensure that all our staff are not involved in any form of diversion of these materials, so that the support gets to the target beneficiaries.

“So please, you should use these in your homes for the benefit of your wives and children,” Ahmed urged the IDPs.

She said the ministry had secured approval from Gov. Bello Matawalle to train the IDPs in trades such as tailoring, knitting, soap and oil making, among others.

She said this will make them self-reliant when they return home.

The commissioner thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for donating the relief materials to victims of armed banditry and other natural disasters in the state..

Join the conversation

Opinions