Zamfara govt suspends Emir who turbanned notorious bandit leader

The Emir of Sabon Birnin Yandoto Emirate Council of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State, Aliyu Garba Marafa, has been suspended by the state government for turbaning a notorious bandit leader, Adamu Aliero, as the Sarkin Fulani Yandoto, which makes him the overall leader of the Fulanis in the emirate.

The suspension of the Emir was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe, on Sunday night, following the controversial turbaning of Aliero on Saturday.

“This is to inform the general public that the Zamfara State Government has dissociated itself from the alleged turbaning of a Sarkin Fulani by the Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area,” the statement reads.

“In this regard, the State Executive Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON (Shattiman Sokoto) has directed for suspension of the Emir with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, the Executive Governor has approved the appointment of a Committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the action of the Emir.

“In the meantime, Alh. Mahe Garba Marafa, who is the District Head of ‘Yandoto is hereby assigned to take charge of the affairs of the Emirate.

The controversial turbaning of the bandit kingpin had led to a widespread condemnation with many Nigerians calling for the sacking of the Emir.

However, the spokesperson of the Yandoto Emirate, Lawali Magaji, who justified the conferment of the title on Aliero, said the bandit leader had repented and was his present status as a peace-maker within the emirate was something to be rewarded.

“He has been trying to stop banditry within the emirate and we have seen positive changes.

“The conferment of the title of Sarkin Fulani on Adamu Aliero will give him more power to control the entire Fulani people within the emirate. It will also enable him to checkmate the activities of the recalcitrant bandits and take action against them,” Magaji had said.

