Zamfara govt to demolish houses of informants, arms suppliers to bandits | Ripples Nigeria

Zamfara govt to demolish houses of informants, arms suppliers to bandits
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has mandated the demolition of houses belonging to informants and those supplying arms to bandits in the state, in a new strategy against insecurity.
Ripples Nigeria had reported in February that more than 300 schoolgirls were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from a school in the state.
Police had explained that the girls were taken to a forest after being abducted from their boarding school in Jangebe.
Armed gangs often seize schoolchildren for ransom which has left the authorities perplexed on permanent solutions to the scourge.
Consequently, a press release signed by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General on Media to the governor, in Gusau on Wednesday, said that the order was with immediate effect.
Matawalle issued the order when Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal paid him a sympathy visit over recent bandits attacks on some communities in Zamfara, which left many people dead and several others displaced.
Matawalle said serious punitive measures would henceforth be taken including the demolition of any house where informants, weapons suppliers, and others aiding banditry activities are arrested in the state.
He said the action became necessary in order to fully address the resurgence of banditry in some parts of the state.
According to him, many people who are living mostly in the cities are providing information to bandits in the bushes.
READ ALSO: Sen Ahmed echoes Gov Matawalle, alleges northerners being victimised in south
“The activities of the informants are creating a lot of problems in the ongoing fight against banditry in the state,” he noted and called for the active support of citizens in order to win the fight.
The governor also directed traditional rulers in the state to be vigilant and monitor the activities of landlords and tenants in their domain.
He said that this would help security agents to track and arrest suspicious persons before they wreak havoc on innocent citizens.
