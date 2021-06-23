Politics
Zamfara has highest number of poor people in Nigeria —Report
A new report released on Tuesday by the National Social Register (NSR) has revealed that Zamfara State is home to the highest number of the poor and vulnerable people in Nigeria.
The report which came after a nationwide survey by the NSG, showed that the state leads others with a record of 3,836,484 poor people from 825,337 households.
The Communications Manager of the National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO), Joe Abuku, who made the data available to journalists in Abuja, said the organisation was established in 2016 through a “partnership between the Federal Government and the World Bank to help end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity,” while the NSR was created as a core mandate of NASSCO to keep a reliable database of poor and vulnerable households in Nigeria.
Read also: Gunmen kill five security personnel in Zamfara
According to the data, “Zamfara State has the highest number of documented poor and vulnerable people, Ekiti State has the least number of 94,923 from 32,949 households, according to the data.
“Kebbi State recorded 3,745,427 poor and vulnerable people from 807,261 households, while Kano recorded 2,697,160 people from 542,764 households.
“Borno State recorded 157,841 people from 30,957 households, while Ondo recorded 171,119 people from 48,518 households.
“The Federal Capital Territory documented 511,353 people from 141,776 households, while Lagos recorded 1,848,767 people from 466,120 households,” Abuku pointed out.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....