Latest Politics

Zamfara holds local council election December 5

September 8, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Zamfara State will hold its local council election on December 5.

The Secretary of the State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC), Muhammad Sani, who disclosed this in a statement in Gusau on Tuesday, said Governor Bello Matawalle had given the commission the go-ahead to conduct the elections and appealed to political parties, security agencies, media, and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the exercise.

READ ALSO: APC faction in Zamfara dares caretaker committee on members’ expulsion

He said: “In view of the above, the commission hereby solicits all the necessary support and cooperation from the general public for the successful conduct of the local council election in the state.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */