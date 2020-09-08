Zamfara holds local council election December 5

Zamfara State will hold its local council election on December 5.
The Secretary of the State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC), Muhammad Sani, who disclosed this in a statement in Gusau on Tuesday, said Governor Bello Matawalle had given the commission the go-ahead to conduct the elections and appealed to political parties, security agencies, media, and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the exercise.
He said: “In view of the above, the commission hereby solicits all the necessary support and cooperation from the general public for the successful conduct of the local council election in the state.”
