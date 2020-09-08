Zamfara holds local council election December 5

Zamfara State will hold its local council election on December 5.

The Secretary of the State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC), Muhammad Sani, who disclosed this in a statement in Gusau on Tuesday, said Governor Bello Matawalle had given the commission the go-ahead to conduct the elections and appealed to political parties, security agencies, media, and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the exercise.

READ ALSO: APC faction in Zamfara dares caretaker committee on members’ expulsion

He said: “In view of the above, the commission hereby solicits all the necessary support and cooperation from the general public for the successful conduct of the local council election in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions