Connect with us

News

Zamfara govt intercepts bandits’ food, fuel suppliers

Published

26 mins ago

on

The Zamfara State government has incepted vehicles conveying food, drinks, and fuel to various bandit camps in the state.

The Secretary of the state’s Special Taskforce on Security, Abdulrasheed Haruna, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Gusau, said more than 100 persons had been arrested for violating Governor Bello Matawalle’s Executive Order on security in the state.

The governor established the Special Taskforce to enforce measures at addressing the lingering security challenges including kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state.

He signed the executive orders on August 26 in line with the relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

READ ALSO: Zamfara bandits killed 2,619, collected N970 million ransom in eight years – Gov Matawalle

Haruna said the suspected violators were handed over to security agencies for further investigation while those with light offences were being tried by a mobile court established by the taskforce.

According to him, the closure of weekly markets and filling stations by the government had curtailed supplies of food and other essential services to the bandits.

He said: “We believe that these measures have forced the bandits to relocate enmass from the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × one =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...