Zamfara govt intercepts bandits’ food, fuel suppliers
The Zamfara State government has incepted vehicles conveying food, drinks, and fuel to various bandit camps in the state.
The Secretary of the state’s Special Taskforce on Security, Abdulrasheed Haruna, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Gusau, said more than 100 persons had been arrested for violating Governor Bello Matawalle’s Executive Order on security in the state.
The governor established the Special Taskforce to enforce measures at addressing the lingering security challenges including kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state.
He signed the executive orders on August 26 in line with the relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
Haruna said the suspected violators were handed over to security agencies for further investigation while those with light offences were being tried by a mobile court established by the taskforce.
According to him, the closure of weekly markets and filling stations by the government had curtailed supplies of food and other essential services to the bandits.
He said: “We believe that these measures have forced the bandits to relocate enmass from the state.”
