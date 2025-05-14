Connect with us

Zamfara lawmaker alleges bandits fed newborn twins to Dogs

Published

20 seconds ago

on

A horrifying account of the security crisis in Zamfara State emerged on Wednesday as Hon. Aminu Jaji, a member of the House of Representatives, recounted atrocities committed by bandits, including the brutal killing of newborn twins who were allegedly fed to dogs.

Jaji, who represents Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC), addressed journalists at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, expressing deep concern over the unchecked violence ravaging his constituency and other parts of the North-West.

“A pregnant woman was abducted. She gave birth to a set of twins in captivity. Then the leader of the bandits took the twins and threw them at his dog. The dogs ate them up, one after the other,” he said in a trembling voice, visibly shaken as he relayed the tragic account.

“This is something that we need to rise to the occasion. We need to speak to ourselves. Something needs to be done,” he added.

Jaji painted a grim picture of the current state of his constituency, where mass abductions, killings, and lawlessness have become the norm. “In my constituency alone, over 200 people have been kidnapped by bandits. Two weeks ago, 60 people were abducted in Banga. 10 of them were later killed because the community could not raise the N30m ransom demanded by the abductors,” he said.

“As we were grieving, another 25 were taken from Gabake. Just yesterday, fresh attacks occurred in Kungurki,” he continued.

The lawmaker accused the bandits of effectively establishing control over vast areas of his constituency, terrorising innocent civilians, and positioning themselves as de facto authorities.

Jaji also rejected the idea of declaring a state of emergency in Zamfara and dismissed growing calls for Nigeria to engage foreign mercenaries in the fight against insurgents.

“I don’t believe that in Nigeria, we need mercenaries to prosecute the war against terrorists,” he said. “Our gallant soldiers have the capacity to secure the country. But the only thing that we need to do as a country is to step up a little bit and be more digitalised in the way we operate.”

“Honestly, I don’t subscribe to the idea of hiring mercenaries. We must make sure the resources given to our security agents by the Federal Government are satisfactory.

“But let’s ensure the monitoring and the efficacy of how they discharge their duty, and then, how they can continue to be supported in terms of their welfare. If they are being motivated in terms of their welfare and so many other things, they can step up to fight these people,” he added.

He called for a complete overhaul of the nation’s security architecture, raising concerns that President Bola Tinubu may not be receiving accurate intelligence about the true scale of the crisis in the North-West.

As the region continues to reel under the weight of insurgency and insecurity, Jaji’s harrowing testimony has added urgency to the national conversation on how best to respond to the bandits’ escalating brutality.

 

