Zamfara lawmaker dies

May 31, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly representing Bakura Constituency, Tukur Jekada, is dead.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Shamsudeen Hassan, disclosed this to journalists in Gusau on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Lawmaker slumps, dies during plenary

Hassan said the lawmaker died after a brief illness on Sunday.

Jakada was the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs before his death.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

