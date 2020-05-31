Zamfara lawmaker dies

A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly representing Bakura Constituency, Tukur Jekada, is dead.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Shamsudeen Hassan, disclosed this to journalists in Gusau on Sunday.

Hassan said the lawmaker died after a brief illness on Sunday.

Jakada was the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs before his death.

