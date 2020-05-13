Zamfara loses two permanent Secretaries after brief illness

The Zamfara State Government has lost two permanent secretaries in the state’s civil service after a brief illness.

Daily Trust reports that the permanent secretaries are Yawale Dango of the Office of the Head of Service and Ahmed Sale of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, adding that they have both been buried according to Islamic rites.

The State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, in his condolence messages prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased with the most exalted paradise and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

