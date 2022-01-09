News
ZAMFARA MASSACRE: Lives are valueless under Buhari’s govt – Moghalu
A former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, said on Sunday the assacre of over 200 people in about 10 communities in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara State by bandits has shown how valueless lives of Nigerians had become under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch.
Moghalu, who was reacting to the killings in a statement, said the killings of innocent Nigerians would only end if the people decide to vote for competent leaders in future elections.
He said: “My heart goes out to the families of the over 200 persons killed by terrorists in Zamfara.
“This and other tragedies say how valueless life has become in Nigeria. When will this end?
“When we elect a competent government that can secure our lives, this is the first duty of government.”
