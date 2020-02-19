ZAMFARA: Monarch’s son released after kidnappers receive motorcycle as ransom

Yasir Mohammed, the son of the District Head of Gayari town in Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Mohammed, who was kidnapped alongside his father has been released after his abductors collected a motorcycle as ransom.

Reports say Yasir who was withheld by the kidnappers who later released the district Head and detained his son, however freed him on Sunday but he (Yasir) could not get back home until Monday afternoon.

A family member, Alhaji Faruku Gayari, who recounted the ordeal faced by Yasir while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Gusau, the state capital, said , “When we realised that the bandits were not ready to release Yasir without the motorcycle , we have to tax ourselves to buy it and deliver it to them .”

“He trekked for almost 13 hours from the forest where he was kidnapped to their family house as the bandits refused to help him out to the main road.

“He was moving helplessly and without strength in the forest, trying to locate the main road until he arrived at one village and was guided by some villagers, showing him the direction to follow,” Gayari added.

