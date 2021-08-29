News
Zamfara new security measures not politically-motivated – Police
The Zamfara Police Command has dismissed insinuations that recent security measures taken by the state government were politically motivated.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana, made the clarification in a statement issued on Sunday in Gusau.
Governor Bello Matawalle had on Friday announced seven drastic security measures in a bid to check the worsening security situation in the state.
These measures include the ban of weekly markets across the state, the sale of fuel in jerry cans, and the restriction on the operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in Gusau and other parts of the state, among others.
Elkana said: “The new security measures are not politically motivated. Rather, they are in the best interest of the state of the people of the state.”
The police commissioner directed police personnel to ensure full enforcement of the security measures.
He noted that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, would begin the enforcement of the security measures on August 30.
READ ALSO: Zamfara govt bans weekly markets, sale of petrol in jerrycans over insecurity
He added: “It will be recalled that on August 27, Governor Matawalle, in his determination to stem the activities of criminal elements in the state, had announced about seven proactive security measures.
“We are going to constitute a joint task force which will be responsible for the full enforcement of the directives.
“We will not tolerate attempt by any person or group of persons to contravene any of these measures, as we are fully committed to ensuring that the full wrath of the law is applied to offenders.”
He also urged residents to remain law-abiding and collaborate with security agencies in the efforts at restoring peace and security in the state.
