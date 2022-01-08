ZAMFARA: Nigerian govt fiercely determined to destroy bandits – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday expressed sadness at the killing of villagers by bandits in Zamfara State.

Gunmen had during the week killed at least 60 people at five communities in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas of the state.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President urged the affected communities to remain calm.

He said: “The latest attacks on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces who are well equipped to effectively confront these enemies of humanity.

READ ALSO: Nigeria needs divine intervention to end insecurity – Buhari

“In keeping with my commitment to tackling the monster of terrorism head-on, let me reassure these besieged communities and other Nigerians that this government will not abandon them to their fate because we are more than ever determined to get rid of these outlaws.

“These criminals will be history because we are not going to relent in our current military operations to get rid of these thugs who have been terrorising innocent people.

“We are fiercely determined to smoke out and destroy these outlaws who have no regard for the sanctity of life.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now