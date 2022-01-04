Zamfara PDP demands Governor Matawalle’s resignation

The Zamfara State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the resignation of Governor Bello Matawalle due to recurring banditry and abductions in the state.

This was stated by the PDP Deputy Chairman in the State, Professor Kabir Jabaka, when he addressed newsmen on the security situation at the PDP state Secretariat in Gusau on Monday.

According to Jabaka, “There are enough evidence to show that the current leadership in the state is insensitive to the alarming loss of innocent lives, continuous burning of private belongings and food items in almost every community across the state.”

He further slammed the Governor for embarking on a recent trip to the Niger Republic while the state was being ravaged by terrorists.

“He (Matawalle) was busy watching the annual wrestling festival in Niger Republic leaving the people of his state in perpetual fear of killers.

“Our state is bleeding under the grip of killer bandits, and until the government wakes up from its slumber, Zamfara will continue heading towards economic ruins,” the PDP scribe noted.

